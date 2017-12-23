Dr. Paul Hamlin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamlin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hamlin Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Hamlin Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Hamlin Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Hamlin Jr works at
Dr. Hamlin Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
-
2
Memorial Hospital for Cancer & Allied Diseases136 MOUNTAINVIEW BLVD, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 542-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamlin Jr?
Dr. Hamlin is an incredibly compassionate, eloquent, and knowledgeable professional that I would recommend to any family or friend seeking quality lymphoma treatment. He takes time with his patients to explain everything, gets to know them on a personal level, and allows for ample time for questions. I never felt rushed or as if I did not have all my questions answered. He was such a positive and reassuring support during such a difficult time and I can't thank him and his team enough for that!
About Dr. Paul Hamlin Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1376514315
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamlin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamlin Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamlin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamlin Jr works at
Dr. Hamlin Jr has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Hodgkin's Disease and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamlin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamlin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamlin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamlin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamlin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.