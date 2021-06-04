Overview of Dr. Paul Haney, MD

Dr. Paul Haney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital.



Dr. Haney works at Kosciusko Medical Group General Surgery in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Nappanee, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.