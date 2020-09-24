Dr. Paul Hanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Hanley, MD
Dr. Paul Hanley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Hanley works at
Dr. Hanley's Office Locations
Primed Physicians4441 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 490-2090
Anil H. Jhangiani MD LLC4172 Indian Ripple Rd Ste B, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 534-4651
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience with this professional. Tailored my meds down and feeling like a million bucks. Thank you Dr Hanley.
About Dr. Paul Hanley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760507057
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanley has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.
