Dr. Paul Hannah, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Hannah, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Ventura, CA.
Locations
Dr Hantke Md2807 Loma Vista Rd Ste 101, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 232-3660
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All 3 of my kids and myself had corrective braces from Dr. Hannah..I have referred many of my friends and clients to him....he is wonderful and his staff is excellent...I still go back for retainer check every year and just to say hi! Ellyn Dembowski
About Dr. Paul Hannah, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1609992361
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannah.
