Dr. Paul Harlow, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Harlow, MD

Dr. Paul Harlow, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Harlow works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Fever and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harlow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Humg Ped Cure and Beyond
    96 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 591-2687
  2. 2
    Hackensack
    30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 591-2631
  3. 3
    Hackensack
    30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-5653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Fever
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Fever
Nasopharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2021
    He was my pediatrician when I was a child and I was ecstatic to find out he was still practicing when my son was born. He is knowledgeable, has a great bedside manner, and immediately puts even the most anxious first time parents at ease. He is the absolute best.
    Tracey Turner Turano — Sep 19, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Harlow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659349272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Harlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harlow works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Harlow’s profile.

    Dr. Harlow has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Fever and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

