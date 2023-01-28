Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartendorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD
Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Paul Hartendorp, MD520 Franklin Ave Ste 222, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 741-9562
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
To say Dr Hartendorp is compassionate, patient, kind, knowledgeable an exceptional physician is an understatement. I have been a patient for 20+ years. After a recent procedure once again medical staff (before and after colonoscopy) spoke highly of the doctor and reiterated as others have (in the past) saying what a wonderful man Dr. Hartendorp is…speaks volumes! January 2023
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285734673
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- U Tex
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
