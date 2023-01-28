Overview

Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hartendorp works at PAUL HARTENDORP, MD in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

