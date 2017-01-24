Dr. Paul Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hartman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hartman, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hartman works at
Locations
Paul D Hartman MD1860 El Camino Real Ste 401, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 991-3444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Hartman several times for different reasons, and must say he has always been able to fix, remove what ever the problem has been. He is very personable and enjoyable to chat with.
About Dr. Paul Hartman, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman works at
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hartman speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
