Overview of Dr. Paul Haser, MD

Dr. Paul Haser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ Nj Med School



Dr. Haser works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.