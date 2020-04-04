Dr. Paul Hatcher Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatcher Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hatcher Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Hatcher Sr, MD
Dr. Paul Hatcher Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hatcher Sr's Office Locations
- 1 1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C475, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-5000
-
2
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Leconte Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatcher Sr?
Wonderful Dr who knows his stuff! I highly recommend Dr Hatcher to anyone that’s having urology issues..
About Dr. Paul Hatcher Sr, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790858454
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatcher Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatcher Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatcher Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatcher Sr has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatcher Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatcher Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatcher Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatcher Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatcher Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.