Overview

Dr. Paul Haynes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Major Hospital.



Dr. Haynes works at Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN, Greensburg, IN and Shelbyville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.