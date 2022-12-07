Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Haynes, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Haynes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Major Hospital.
Dr. Haynes works at
Locations
1
Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-2955
2
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, Inc3000 S State Road 135 Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 865-2955
3
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, Inc720 N Lincoln St Ste 210, Greensburg, IN 47240 Directions (317) 865-2955
4
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, inc2451 Intelliplex Dr Ste 290, Shelbyville, IN 46176 Directions (317) 865-2955
5
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc8920 Southpointe Dr Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haynes is amazing! He sincerely cares about his patients. I’d be lost without him. He has an excellent bedside manner. He takes all the time you need with you & doesn’t make you feel rushed. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Paul Haynes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386643211
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynes has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.