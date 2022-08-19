Dr. Paul Heath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Heath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Heath, MD
Dr. Paul Heath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Heath works at
Dr. Heath's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - 3rd St1202 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-6529Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heath Literally saved my life when 6 visits to other doctors could not even get a correct diagnosis. The doc that figured it out was Dr Dubberly- another champion & thankfully referred me to Dr Heath - he is superman in my opinion - LOVE YOU and THANK YOU!
About Dr. Paul Heath, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1497737597
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Oklahoma
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.
