Dr. Paul Hebig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hebig, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Hebig works at
Locations
1
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Beachside Rehab4005 N Highway A1A, Hutchinson Island, FL 34949 Directions (866) 349-1770
3
Irhs-community Mental Health Hospital1190 37th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 563-4666
4
Whole Family Health Center725 N US HIGHWAY 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 468-9900Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
5
Whole Family Health Center Inc.981 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-5785Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Ryan White
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hebig really cares for each patient.
About Dr. Paul Hebig, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871765768
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Psychiatry
