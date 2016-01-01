Overview of Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD

Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Helfgott works at Neurology Consultants Medical Group in Montebello, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.