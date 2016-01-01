Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfgott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD
Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Helfgott works at
Dr. Helfgott's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants Medical Group101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 206, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (562) 698-6296
Brian A Beck MD A Medical Corp. Etal Ptr. Leonard A Gale MD Medical Corp.12291 Washington Blvd Ste 303, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 698-6296
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Helfgott, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1316922107
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helfgott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helfgott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helfgott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helfgott works at
Dr. Helfgott has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helfgott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Helfgott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helfgott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helfgott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helfgott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.