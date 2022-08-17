Dr. Paul Heltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Heltzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Heltzer, MD
Dr. Paul Heltzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Heltzer works at
Dr. Heltzer's Office Locations
-
1
Penn Medical Services PC408 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 987-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heltzer?
Great staff under excellent doctor supervision I have great experience with him twice, to me he is an angel on earth. Extremely professional with great bedside manner 100% recommended.No matter how much complicated your pregnancy is he will put smile on your face. God bless him
About Dr. Paul Heltzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104809235
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heltzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heltzer works at
Dr. Heltzer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heltzer speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Heltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.