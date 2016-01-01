See All Family Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Paul Hendricks, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Hendricks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rhea Medical Center.

Dr. Hendricks works at Chattanooga Emergency Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Memorial Medical
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E487, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-0014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Hendricks, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1225069503
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks works at Chattanooga Emergency Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

    Dr. Hendricks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

