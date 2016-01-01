Overview

Dr. Paul Hendricks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Hendricks works at Chattanooga Emergency Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.