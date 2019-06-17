Dr. Paul Hendrix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Paul Hendrix, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Med and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hendrix works at
Locations
Grand Teton Gastroenterology2770 Cortez Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 448-7896
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hendrix and a team saved my life in the ER one week ago today. I'm here because of him. I had never seen him before. I'm a 54 year old, first grade teacher. I can't express enough my sincere gratitude!!!
- English
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendrix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrix has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.