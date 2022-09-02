Overview of Dr. Paul Henson, MD

Dr. Paul Henson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Henson works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.