Dr. Paul Henson, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Paul Henson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Henson, MD
Dr. Paul Henson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Henson works at
Dr. Henson's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henson?
Dr. Henson Took great care of my husband and made sure we knew what to do if things went downhill. He provided whatever we needed to help his condition and instilled such a relief because we did in fact need what he gave us. He ordered comprehensive tests and assured his comfort. The office nurse Corrie is so kind and definitely knows what she's doing. The desk staff are professional, quiet (privacy) and very helpful. Thank you ALL!
About Dr. Paul Henson, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1699722892
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.