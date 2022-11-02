Overview of Dr. Paul Herring, MD

Dr. Paul Herring, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.



Dr. Herring works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Pinguecula and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.