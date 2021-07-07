Dr. Paul Herzwurm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzwurm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Herzwurm, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Herzwurm, MD
Dr. Paul Herzwurm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Herzwurm's Office Locations
Legend Orthopaedics811 13th St Ste 20, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-3401
Orthopaedics Associates2511 Associates Way, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2140
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Total knee replacement went very well. Dr. Herzwurm explained what was to done. He visited several times during recovery. His staff was very organized. Post op /pre op appointments were all clearly communicated. Hospital staff called to verify all my medical history to ensure the best out come on the day of surgery. All went as planned. As expected I was very sore afterwards but Dr Herzworm and Hospital nurses kept me very comfortable. I was able to walk on my new knee on same day. I'm currently healing up and will be scheduling to have the other knee replaced in the near future. Thank you Dr Herzworm ,Judah and staff.
About Dr. Paul Herzwurm, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144255068
Education & Certifications
- Eisenhower Army Med Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Herzwurm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzwurm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzwurm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzwurm has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzwurm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzwurm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzwurm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzwurm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzwurm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.