Dr. Paul Hinshaw, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Hinshaw's Office Locations
North County Women's Specialists488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Genesis Healthcare Partners1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinshaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hinshaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.