Dr. Paul Hoell, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Hoell, MD
Dr. Paul Hoell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano and ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.
Dr. Hoell's Office Locations
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4659Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4658Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Waupaca902 RIVERSIDE DR, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoell and staff were so nice. They explained my MRI results and showed me where and why I had pain in my lower back. He was able to put his finger on the exact spot where I had pain and felt an injection in that area would bring me pain relief. I have the utmost confidence in him that he will help my situation. He is very personable, professional, and knowledgeable. I would recommend him as someone to see for pain management.
About Dr. Paul Hoell, MD
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- St. Luke's Hospital - Milwaukee
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
