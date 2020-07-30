Dr. Paul Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Holden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons Plc.15757 N 78th St Ste A, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 787-5815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Please do not waste your time with anyone else Dr. Holden is simply amazing!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- American Academy Of Facial Plastic and Recon Surg
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
