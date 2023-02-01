See All Ophthalmologists in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (44)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD

Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Holmwood works at Eye Care & Vision Associates in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Drusen and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holmwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keith C. Stube MD PC
    3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 648-5329
  2. 2
    ECVA-Williamsville
    811 MAPLE RD, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 01, 2023
    I have been a patient for over 20 years. My husband, children and many family members are patients and we all are grateful for Dr Holmwood’s excellent care. He has helped me several times on an urgent basis and am very grateful to be under his care. I give Dr Holmwood my very highest rating.
    Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225039043
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holmwood has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Drusen and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

