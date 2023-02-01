Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD
Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Keith C. Stube MD PC3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 648-5329
ECVA-Williamsville811 MAPLE RD, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8888
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
I have been a patient for over 20 years. My husband, children and many family members are patients and we all are grateful for Dr Holmwood’s excellent care. He has helped me several times on an urgent basis and am very grateful to be under his care. I give Dr Holmwood my very highest rating.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Holmwood has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Drusen and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
