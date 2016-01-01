Dr. Paul Holoye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holoye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Holoye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Holoye, MD
Dr. Paul Holoye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Holoye works at
Dr. Holoye's Office Locations
-
1
Mcallen Oncology5401 N G St Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 217-7000
-
2
Oncology Consultants PA2130 W Holcombe Blvd # 10, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 600-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holoye?
About Dr. Paul Holoye, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 58 years of experience
- English, French
- 1497716401
Education & Certifications
- Md Anderson Tumor Institute
- Bronx Va Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holoye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holoye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holoye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holoye works at
Dr. Holoye has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holoye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holoye speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holoye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holoye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holoye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holoye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.