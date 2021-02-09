Dr. Paul Homsy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homsy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Homsy, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Homsy, MD
Dr. Paul Homsy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Homsy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Homsy's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Office7825 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 500-6970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Homsy?
Takes time to listen, review and change or maintain meds so you have full knowledge of all meds. Love office staff Appointments available as needed.
About Dr. Paul Homsy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1801899455
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Ctr Houston: Occupational Medicine
- St Joseph Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homsy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homsy accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homsy works at
Dr. Homsy speaks French and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.