Overview

Dr. Paul Hovsepian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hovsepian works at California Cardiovascular Care in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.