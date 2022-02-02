Dr. Paul Hovsepian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovsepian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hovsepian, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hovsepian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hovsepian works at
Locations
-
1
California Cardiovascular Care Med Grp3235 E Colorado Blvd Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 577-7050
-
2
Stewart and Stewart Amc1024 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 289-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hovsepian?
Dr. Hovsepian performed a cardio-angiogram on me February 1, 2022 at Emanate Hospital in Covina, CA. Very professionally done. He is compassionate, and he has a great, dry sense of humor that made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Paul Hovsepian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1689616153
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovsepian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovsepian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovsepian works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovsepian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovsepian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovsepian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovsepian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.