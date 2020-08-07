Dr. Hriso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Hriso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Hriso, MD
Dr. Paul Hriso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Besancon.
Dr. Hriso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hriso's Office Locations
-
1
North Star Behavioral Health354 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 437-1775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hriso?
Hello Dr.Hriso Tasha and I was wondering.in if you sent the letter tyrentas@gmail.com. thank.you
About Dr. Paul Hriso, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295754158
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center - Ny
- Universite De Besancon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hriso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hriso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hriso works at
Dr. Hriso has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hriso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hriso speaks French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hriso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hriso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hriso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hriso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.