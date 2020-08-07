Overview of Dr. Paul Hriso, MD

Dr. Paul Hriso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Besancon.



Dr. Hriso works at Emmanuel Hriso MD in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.