Overview of Dr. Paul Hruby, MD

Dr. Paul Hruby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Nebraska Medical Center



Dr. Hruby works at Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.