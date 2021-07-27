Dr. Paul Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Swedish Cardiovascular Diagnostic Imaging - Seattle550 17th Ave Ste 630, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 861-8550
-
2
Swedishissaquah751 NE Blakely Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7123
-
3
Pacific Vascular-first Hill1229 Madison St Ste 810, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 486-8868
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
What a wonderful Doctor and person! He is so knowledgeable and really takes the time to be thorough. Dr. Huang is First Class!
About Dr. Paul Huang, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104882075
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.