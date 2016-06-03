See All Cardiologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Paul Huang, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
1.5 (8)
Map Pin Small San Jose, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Huang, MD

Dr. Paul Huang, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Dr. Paul I. Huang, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Jose Medical Group - Samaritan
    2585 Samaritan Dr Ste 600, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Systemic Sclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Systemic Sclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 03, 2016
    Dr Huang is an excellent physician, even if he is very busy, he takes time to listen. He is a hospitalist as well as running an office and is often called to the ICU to save a life at the hospital. This is why at times he is not available. Most doctors who I know are hospitalists do not even run an office because they are too often in the ICU saving lives.
    Carol Allen in San Jose, CA — Jun 03, 2016
    About Dr. Paul Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689753337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Dr. Paul I. Huang, MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

