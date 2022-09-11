Dr. Paul Hubbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hubbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Hubbell, MD
Dr. Paul Hubbell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.
Dr. Hubbell works at
Dr. Hubbell's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Pain & Neurological1200 Pinnacle Pkwy Ste 7, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 643-4144Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southern Pain & Neurological1151 Barataria Blvd Ste 3300, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (800) 277-1265
-
3
Southern Pain and Neurological - Marrero1849 Barataria Blvd Ste B, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (800) 277-1265Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Southern Pain and Neurological - Metaire3348 W Esplanade Ave S, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 887-7207Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hubbell?
I have been a patient of his since 2006, My back history is way too extensive to go into. All I have to say is he is the best, not just me saying that but other Doctors in the same specialty..
About Dr. Paul Hubbell, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1487685673
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Boston City Hospital /Boston University Integrated Program
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbell works at
Dr. Hubbell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.