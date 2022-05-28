Dr. Hudock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Hudock, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Hudock, MD
Dr. Paul Hudock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudock's Office Locations
- 1 2001 E Royalton Rd Ste B, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (216) 476-7912
Uhmp - Dr Hudock6681 Ridge Rd Ste 411, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 887-9137
Praful V. Maroo M.d. Inc.18099 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 476-7912
Ob-gyn Associates6900 Pearl Rd Ste 300, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 884-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hudock is a true professional and an amazing doctor. I've been going to him for almost 4 years now and he has taken care of my every need. He helped me navigate the birth of my first daughter and I will definitely see him in the future for the birth of my next child! He has taken the best care of me
About Dr. Paul Hudock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548210362
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
