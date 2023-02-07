See All Podiatrists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Paul Hutchison, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Hutchison, DPM

Dr. Paul Hutchison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Methodist North Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

Dr. Hutchison works at Hutchison Paul DPM in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutchison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hutchison Paul DPM
    7878 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 567-8843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
  • Methodist North Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Very nice and quickly . He help me out a lot and told me exactly how to treat it
    Patricia Shannon Barnes — Feb 07, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Paul Hutchison, DPM
    About Dr. Paul Hutchison, DPM

    Education & Certifications

