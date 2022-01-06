Dr. Paul Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Huynh, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Huynh, MD
Dr. Paul Huynh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University TX Med Br
Dr. Huynh's Office Locations
Advanced Eye & Laser Center of California Inc.10737 Camino Ruiz Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 549-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Entire procedure from initial visit to surgery to follow up visit was just outstanding and seemless. Both my son and I were extremely pleased we used Dr. Huynh for our cataract surgeries. I would highly recommend him to any person needing cataract surgery and have already recommended him to other people as well.
About Dr. Paul Huynh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1871577056
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Br
- University Med Ctr Ucsf
