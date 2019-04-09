Overview of Dr. Paul Imber, DO

Dr. Paul Imber, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE



Dr. Imber works at ENT & Allergy of Delaware in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.