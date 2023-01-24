Dr. Paul Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Jackson is excellent. He is incredibly intelligent and highly educated, professional and patient; giving us all the time we needed to address our exhaustive list of questions. He is very nice and personable and we felt extremely comfortable, confident and reassured to undergo the unexpected and emergency spinal surgery which we needed. After surgery, the result was better than expected. I am using the subject of "We" in my review is because our family was involved every step of the way in the decision to undergo my father's surgery, the wait and stress during a surgery, receiving the surgery, and now recovering from the surgery and rehabilitation. My patients sometimes ask me whom do I trust and rely upon to look after my and my family's health, Dr. Jackson is one such individual. As a primary care physician, I recognize and appreciate Dr. Jackson's talent, skill, and expertise as well as his great bedside manner. We were in good hands with him as are all of his patients.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770651291
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hosptial
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
