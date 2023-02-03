Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jacob, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Jacob, DO
Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med|Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh.
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 424-5426Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First meeting with Dr. Jacob went well. I feel like I made the right choice for my knee replacement.
About Dr. Paul Jacob, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1548433345
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH- Orthopaedic Adult Reconstruction
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health|Doctors Hospital-Columbus
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med|Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
