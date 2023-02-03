See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Paul Jacob, DO

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (153)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Jacob, DO

Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med|Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh.

Dr. Jacob works at Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute
    9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 424-5426
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Jacob, DO

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548433345
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH- Orthopaedic Adult Reconstruction
    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health|Doctors Hospital-Columbus
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med|Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

