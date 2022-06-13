See All Hand Surgeons in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD

Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobson works at Hand Surgery Northern Michigan in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Traverse Bay Hand Therapy Plc.
    701 W Front St Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-0800
  2. 2
    Munson Medical Center
    1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 995-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Jun 13, 2022
My thumb was badly damaged in a table saw accident. Emergency room Doctor told me thumb would have to be removed at first joint. Dr Paul Jacobson had a completely different opinion, and as a result I have 100% use of my thumb. Dr Jacobson was friendly, efficient and answered all my questions. Office staff were friendly and efficient. Fifteen minute wait time was very reasonable.
Robert Voice
    Robert Voice — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629074190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inidana University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Internship
    • Indiana Hand Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • CARLETON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson works at Hand Surgery Northern Michigan in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jacobson’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

