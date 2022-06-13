Overview of Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD

Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobson works at Hand Surgery Northern Michigan in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.