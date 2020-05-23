See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Paul Jain, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paul Jain, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Jain, MD

Dr. Paul Jain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Dr. Jain works at Paul Jain, MD & Associates in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Jain, MD & Associates
    3838 Camino del Rio N Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 880-8844
  2. 2
    3200 4th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 293-3994

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Injury
Cancer-Related Conditions
Cognitive Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer-Related Conditions
Cognitive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?

May 23, 2020
Takes time to listen, ask the right questions and dive deep into my medical issues
— May 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Jain, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Jain, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jain to family and friends

Dr. Jain's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Jain

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Jain, MD.

About Dr. Paul Jain, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427263367
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • George Washington University|George Washington University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain works at Paul Jain, MD & Associates in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul Jain, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.