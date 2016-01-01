See All Hospitalists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Paul Jang, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paul Jang, DO

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
4 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Paul Jang, DO

Dr. Paul Jang, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Jang works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Stratford, NJ and Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Jang?

Photo: Dr. Paul Jang, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Jang, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jang to family and friends

Dr. Jang's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Jang

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Jang, DO.

About Dr. Paul Jang, DO

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235781972
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.