Overview of Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD

Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Texas Back Institute



Dr. Jeffords works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.