Overview of Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD
Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Texas Back Institute
Dr. Jeffords works at
Dr. Jeffords' Office Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033106570
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Emory University Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffords accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffords works at
Dr. Jeffords has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffords on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
