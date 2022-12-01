Dr. Paul Jellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jellinger, MD
Dr. Paul Jellinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care3107 Stirling Rd Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 963-7100Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thorough. Careful. Just the Best.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1811900665
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Bronx Va Hosp/Mt Sinai Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jellinger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jellinger has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jellinger.
