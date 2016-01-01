Overview of Dr. Paul Johnson, MD

Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.