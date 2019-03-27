Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellsworth County Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Salina Regional Health Center.
Mowery Clinic737 E Crawford St, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 827-7261
Hutchison Clinic Rural Health Ctr Lab2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 669-9074Tuesday7:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 8:00pm
Salina Surgical Hospital401 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 472-3111
- Ellsworth County Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He’s professional and cares for his patients I recommend him I have seen GI doctors at KU med center and I think doctor Johnson is a step ahead of them. He was also my fathers doctor and treated him with respect even though he had liver problems because he was a acholic
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- U Kansas Med Ctr
- U Kansas Med Ctr
- U Kansas Med Ctr
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
