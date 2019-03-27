Overview

Dr. Paul Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellsworth County Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Salina Regional Health Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Mowery Clinic in Salina, KS with other offices in Hutchinson, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.