Overview of Dr. Paul Joos, MD

Dr. Paul Joos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Joos works at Valley Eye and Laser Center in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.