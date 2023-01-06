Overview of Dr. Paul Judge, MD

Dr. Paul Judge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Judge works at Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Tinnitus and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.