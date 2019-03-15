Overview

Dr. Paul Jueng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Jueng works at Community Health Center Inc in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.