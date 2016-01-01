Dr. Justice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Justice Jr works at
Dr. Justice Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Concentra Urgent Care339 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 356-2677
-
2
CareNow - Murfreesboro2105 Memorial Blvd Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 410-4099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justice Jr?
About Dr. Paul Justice Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538169867
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justice Jr works at
Dr. Justice Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.