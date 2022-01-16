Dr. Paul Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Kahn, MD
Dr. Paul Kahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
UroSurg Associates350 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 601-3209
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kahn for many years. He and his staff are exceptional! They have gotten me through some difficult times. They are the 1st choice without question!
About Dr. Paul Kahn, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
