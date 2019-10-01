Dr. Paul Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kaiser, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrenceville Neurology Center3120 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
-
2
Lawrenceville Neurology Center3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 202, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
-
3
Lawrenceville Neurology Center10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 896-1701
-
4
Lawrenceville Neurology Center2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 896-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Dr. Kaiser is thorough, caring and kind. I really thought that he paid attention to all of my concerns. I think he's wonderful.
About Dr. Paul Kaiser, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689658460
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Dartmouth College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.